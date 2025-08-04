All Time Plastics sets IPO price band at ₹260-275; check key details here

All Time Plastics IPO: All Time Plastics, a B2B consumeware products maker, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹260 to 275 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹400.6 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore.

Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Kfintech Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers. According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and close on Monday, August 11, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The lot size for an application is 54 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot or 54 shares.

The company plans to utilise ₹143 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment and repayment of debt, ₹113.7 crore for the purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur Facility and installation of an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) for the warehouse in the Manekpur Facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About All Time Plastics All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products.