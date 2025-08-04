JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

JSW Energy shares rose 4.3 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹533.75 per share on BSE.

At 11:23 AM, JSW Energy share price was up 3.9 per cent at ₹531.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.36 per cent higher at 80,891.75.

Why were JSW Energy shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company commissioned one 80 MW unit of its 240 MW Kutehr Hydro Project, with the second unit in testing and the third in progress.

"The company has successfully commissioned one 80 MW unit of the 240 MW Kutehr Hydro Electric Project (KHEP) and commenced supply of power under the 240 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre," the filing read.

It added: The second unit of 80 MW of the 240 MW KHEP has also been successfully synchronised with the grid and is under testing and trial run. The commissioning activity for the third unit of 80 MW of the 240 MW KHEP is under progress. Recently, the company released ist Q1 results. During the first quarter of FY26, JSW Energy reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹743 crore, against ₹522 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company's total consolidated revenue rose 78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,411 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹3,043 crore reported in Q1FY25.