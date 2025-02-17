Dilip Buildcon gains 4% despite posting mixed Q3; PAT up 7%, rev down 10%

Dilip Buildcon shares gained 4.4 per cent on Monday (February 17, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 410.45 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand despite the company posting mixed Q3 results.

Dilip Buildcon reported its Q3 results on Friday after market hours. The company posted a 7.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.3 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 107.38 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue, however, declined by 9.98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,589.7 crore as compared to Rs 2,476.5 crore a year ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income during the quarter, stood at Rs 477 crore, up 33.61 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin improved to 18.42 per cent from 12.41 per cent in Q3 FY24.

ALSO READ: Dilip Buildcon's Q3 FY25 results: Profit rises 7.4% to Rs 115.3 crore During Q3 FY25, the company won a tunnel project worth Rs 1,136 crore in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. It also won an optical fibre project worth Rs 964 crore on an EPC basis in Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read

In the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s revenue from operations declined by 4.92 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,220.62 crore. However, its profit during the same period increased by 149.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sequentially, the company reported a 50.99 per cent decline in its profit, while revenue from operations increased by 3.72 per cent.

Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) is an infrastructure development company based in India, specialising in the construction and development of roads, bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure projects. The company has grown significantly and is known for its extensive experience in executing large-scale projects across India.

In the past one year, Dilip Buildcon shares have lost 20.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent.