Dilip Buildcon's Q3 FY25 results: Profit rises 7.4% to Rs 115.3 crore

The company's revenue from operations declined by 9.98 per cent YoY

construction

Credit: Bloomberg

Dilip Buildcon’s profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) rose by 7.4 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 115.3 crore, helped by earnings from its coal and hybrid annuity model (HAM) portfolio.
 
The company’s revenue, however, declined by 9.98 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,589.7 crore. Its total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,519 crore, down 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income during the quarter, stood at Rs 477 crore, up 33.61 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the Ebitda margin improved to 18.42 per cent from 12.41 per cent in Q3 FY24.
 
 
Devendra Jain, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, admitted that the company’s EPC business is witnessing “industry headwinds due to the muted ordering activity across the infrastructure vertical.”
 
"At the same time, strong ramp-up in our coal business and maturing road hybrid annuity model (HAM) portfolio supported our earnings and cash flow. These are reflecting in our consolidated financials. We are very optimistic about securing a decent quantum of orders in the coming quarters. Post that, all our three growth engines will be in accelerated mode,” Jain added.

During Q3 FY25, the company won a tunnel project worth Rs 1,136 crore in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.
 
It also won an optical fibre project worth Rs 964 crore on an EPC basis in Jammu & Kashmir.
 
The company’s net order book as of December 31, 2024, stands at Rs 16,626 crore, with 23.26 per cent of the order book constituted by roads and highways projects. Mining contributes 21.33 per cent of the company’s net order book, while irrigation projects contribute 20.37 per cent.
 
The rest of the order book includes projects across verticals like tunnel projects (12.26 per cent), water supply projects (8.56 per cent), optical fibre (5.80 per cent), special bridge and urban development projects (4.76 per cent), and metro projects (3.66 per cent).
 
In the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s revenue from operations declined by 4.92 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,220.62 crore. However, its profit during the same period increased by 149.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Sequentially, the company reported a 50.99 per cent decline in its profit, while revenue from operations increased by 3.72 per cent.
 

Topics : Dilip Buildcon Q3 results infrastructure

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

