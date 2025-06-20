Dilip Buildcon shares rise on ₹1,341 order win from Konkan Railway Corp

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose over 3 per cent on Friday after it received orders worth ₹1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation for the construction of a Twin Tube Unidirectional Tunnel in the Kozhikode and Wayanad Districts of Kerala.

The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 3.98 per cent during the day to ₹506.8 per share, the steepest intraday gain since June 9 this year. The stock pared some gains to trade 1.08 per cent higher at ₹492.7 apiece, compared to a 0.95 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:50 PM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, and have declined 10 per cent from its recent high of ₹545 apiece, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen 9.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,193.78 crore, according to BSE data.

Dilip Buildcon receives ₹1,341 crore project The company secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Konkan Railway Corp. for an infrastructure project in Kerala, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The project involves the construction of a twin-tube unidirectional tunnel, with two lanes in each traffic direction, spanning the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, the company said in the statement. The scope of the project also includes the development of a four-lane approach road to provide direct connectivity between Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi. The contract covers a total project length of 8.275 kilometres. Valued at ₹1,341 crore, the order has a completion timeline of 48 months.

Dilip Buildcon Q4 results The company's profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) grew multifold year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹170.83 crore, supported by earnings from its coal and hybrid annuity model (HAM) portfolio. The company had reported a net profit of ₹5.34 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations declined 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,096.1 crore. Total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹2,831.51 crore, down 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, came in at ₹209 crore, down 40.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin also fell to 9.03 per cent in Q4 FY25, compared to 12.02 per cent in Q4 FY24.