Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak; PSU banks lead broad rally

Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak; PSU banks lead broad rally

All the major sectoral indices were trading higher, led by the PSU Bank index up over 2 per cent

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
All 11 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index were trading higher
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snapping the three-day losing streak, Indian equity markets are witnessing a broad-based rally on Friday despite the persistent concerns around the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions showing no signs of improvement.
 
Last checked, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 82,110.67, up 748.80 points or 0.92 per cent, and the NIfty50 was up 224.55 points, or 0.91 per cent at 25,017.80 levels.
 
All the major sectoral indices were trading higher, led by the PSU Bank index up over 2 per cent. The public sector bank (PSB) stocks were rallying after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released final guidelines on project finance loans that were less strict than previous suggestions.
 
All 11 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index were trading higher led by Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank, and State Bank of India up over 1 per cent each. 
 
Among others, the Nifty Realty index, Bank, Energy, Metal, Auto IT, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables rose up to 2 per cent.
 
Following a sharp plunge in Thursday's session, the Nifty Midcap 100 witnessed a rebound rising over 1 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap index around 0.8 per cent.
 
Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, investors should not expect a quick end to the Middle-East conflict, while volatility and wild swings are likely to become a new normal. 
 
According to Srikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, as long as the market is trading between 24,700/81200 and 24,900/81600, range-bound activity is likely to continue. On the higher side, a successful breakout above 24,900/81600 could take the market to 25000-25050/82000-82200. On the other hand, breaking out of 24,700/81200 could increase the selling pressure. Below this level, the market could retest the levels of 24,500–24,475/80500-80300.
 
"The strategy should be to take a long trade if Nifty crosses 25000. Keep a stop loss at 24800 for the same.  On the other side, expect further weakness below 24700, however, in that case, we need to keep a stop loss at 24900 for the same. However, a close below 24700 would be negative in the short term," Chouhan said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 730 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Nifty PSB, Realty up 1.5%; SMIDs gain

Why did Uno Minda share price rise 3% in trade today? Check details here

This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

Premium

Rupee future trade shrinks on NSE, partly shifts to Singapore Exchange

Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Topics :SensexMarketsstock marketsNifty50BSENSENifty PSU Bank

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story