Dividend Alert! SBI Life Insurance fixes record date; are you eligible?

SBI Life Insurance Company dividend announcement: The largest private sector life insurer, SBI Life Insurance Company, is all set to announce a dividend reward for its shareholders for the financial year 2024-25. A dividend usually refers to a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically from its profits. It is a way for companies to distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders, usually on a quarterly or annual basis.

SBI Life Insurance Company, in an exchange filing on February 24, 2025, stated: "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 28, 2025, to consider and declare the payment of an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25."

The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the payment of the interim dividend for FY25, if declared by the board of directors, SBI Life Insurance Company, said, shall be Friday, March 7, 2025.

At the current market price, SBI Life Insurance Company has a dividend yield of 1.8 per cent.

SBI Life Insurance Company dividend history

SBI Life Insurance Company has a long history of offering dividends to its shareholders. According to data available on the exchanges, the company paid a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share in 2024, Rs 2.50 per share in 2023, Rs 2 per share in 2022, Rs 2.50 per share in 2021, and Rs 2 per share in 2019.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price today

SBI Life Insurance Company started Monday’s trading session on a lower note, with its stock opening at Rs 1,480 per share, compared to the previous close of Rs 1,495.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has traded in the range of Rs 1,490.05–Rs 1,475.20 per share.

At around 2:19 PM on Monday, SBI Life Insurance Company shares were trading at Rs 1,483.90 apiece, down 0.77 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,495.40 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at around 22,551 levels, down 1.04 per cent.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price history

SBI Life Insurance Company shares have yielded a return of around 4 per cent year-to-date.

The company’s stock, however, exhibited a mixed performance in the past one year. In the last month, the life insurer’s share price has advanced by around 3 per cent, while it has dropped 17 per cent in the last six months and approximately 4 per cent in the last one year.

About SBI Life Insurance Company The company’s shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 1,936 per share on September 3, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 1,307.70 per share on June 4, 2024.

Originally incorporated as a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif, SBI Life Insurance Company is one of the largest life insurance company in India.

As of Monday, February 24, 2025, the company enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 1,48,694.98 crore. The life insurer is a constituent of the benchmark Nifty50 index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).