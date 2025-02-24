Here's why Niva Bupa share slipped 5% in trade on February 24; details

Niva Bupa share price: Insurance company Insurance company Niva Bupa shares slipped as much as 4.64 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 74.18 per share on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The fall in the Niva Bupa share price came after the company said that it has received communication from an anonymous sender who claims to have the customer data of Niva Bupa.

In an exchange filing, Niva Bupa said, “This is to inform you that we have received communication(s) from an anonymous sender. The Threat Actor, via email, claims to have the customer data of Niva Bupa.

“As a matter of urgency, we continue to conduct investigation(s) of data leak and implement measures to mitigate the risk,” Niva Bupa said.

The company further stated that it has informed the exchanges of this incident, as a matter of good governance.

"We are committed to take utmost care of our customers' interest and well-being," Niva Bupa added.

About Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa Health Insurance is an insurance provider that offers a comprehensive range of plans catering to individuals, families, and senior citizens. Established in 2008 as a joint venture between the UK-based healthcare company Bupa and the Indian private equity firm True North, the company began its operations in 2010. Originally known as Max Bupa Health Insurance, Niva Bupa has grown to become a trusted name in the Indian healthcare insurance sector.

The company provides a wide array of insurance policies designed to cover hospitalisation costs, critical illnesses, and overall healthcare needs. Niva Bupa boasts a vast network of over 10,000 hospitals and healthcare facilities across India, ensuring access to cashless treatment at more than 8,700 hospitals. Its diverse product offerings include plans such as Health Recharge, Re Assure, and Senior First, with a distribution network that spans the country, including partnerships with banks to expand accessibility.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of Niva Bupa, on BSE, stood at Rs 14,086 crore.