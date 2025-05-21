Dividend Alert! These three stocks to go ex-date on May 22; do you own any?

Dividned stocks today, Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Shares of Ashok Leyland, Emami, and GM Breweries are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Dividends are often considered a passive income for investors, which is a portion of the company’s profit that the company shares with shareholders, usually on a quarterly or yearly basis.

BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based upon their record on the record date.

Here are the complete details of dividend announcements made by these companies:

Ashok Leyland dividend 2025

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has informed the exchanges that its board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The said second interim dividend would be paid on or before June 14, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ashok Leyland has set the record date on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholder’s eligibility for their participation in the dividend payout.

Emami dividend 2025

Personal care company Emami has announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend (3rd interim dividend) of 200 per cent, i.e., ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up, while celebrating 50 years of Emami.

"The Holding Company has fixed May 22, 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to receive the said 3rd Interim Dividend. The 1st & 2nd Interim Dividends of 400 percent each, i.e., ₹4 per equity share of ₹1 each fully paid up, were declared by the Board at its meetings held on November 07, 2024, and January 27, 2025, respectively."

GM Breweries dividend 2025