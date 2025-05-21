Stocks to Watch, May 21: Dixon Tech, KPR Mills, JK Tyre, Torrent Pharma

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Indian stock markets may see a muted start on Wednesday after a sharp selling on Tuesday, triggered by massive FII selling worth over ₹10,000 crore. That apart, the : Indian stock markets may see a muted start on Wednesday after a sharp selling on Tuesday, triggered by massive FII selling worth over ₹10,000 crore. That apart, the fourth quarter results (Q4FY25) , developments in the US-India trade deal, FII activity, and global mood will influence the markets today.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 24 points higher at 24,799 levels.

In Asia, trend was mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.23 per cent on weak exports for a second straight month. South Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, climbed 0.58 per cent, and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.43 per cent.

Read Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.39 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.38 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.27 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4 results today:

Astral, Colgate Palmolive (India), Cupid, Gallantt Ispat, GMM Pfaudler, Gokaldas Exports, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, H.G. Infra Engineering, InterGlobe Aviation, Indusind Bank, Ircon International, Mankind Pharma, Motisons Jewellers, National Aluminium Company, NTPC Green Energy, Oil India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Protean eGov Technologies, Rupa & Company, Rail Vikas Nigam, Star Cement, Stove Kraft, TeamLease Services, Trident, UNO Minda, Vaibhav Global, VRL Logistics, and VA Tech Wabag will report their Q4 results today, May 21, 2025.

Dixon Technologies share price:

Dixon Technologies' March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) saw a sharp uptick in net profit, driven by a one-time exceptional gain. The company reported a net profit of ₹465 crore, up from ₹97 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The profit include an exceptional gain of ₹250.4 crore.

Also Read

Operationally, Dixon Technologies' revenue soared 121 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,292.5 crore, Ebitda leaped 143 per cent to ₹442.8 crore, and Ebitda margin expanded Y-o-Y to 4.3 per cent.

JK Tyre share price:

Tyre firm J K Tyre and Industries witnessed a 43-per cent Y-o-Y slide in Q4FY25 net profit at ₹97 crore. Further, while Q4 revenue increased 1.6 per cent on year to ₹3,758.6 crore, Ebitda shrank nearly 25 per cent to ₹363 crore. JK Tyre's Q4FY25 Ebitda margin contracted to 9.7 per cent from 13 per cent seen last year amid rising raw material costs.

NHPC share price:

NHPC Q4 consolidated net profit rose to ₹919.63 crore, compared to ₹605-crore profit reported in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations, too, climbed to ₹2,346.97 crore, up from ₹1,886.94 crore Y-o-Y. The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.51 per share of face value of ₹10 per share for FY25.

Whirlpool of India share price:

The consumer durable company's Q4FY25 net profit jumped 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹119.2 crore, while the revenue from operations rose over 15 per cent to ₹2,004.7 crore.

Other Q4 result reactions:

Themis Medicare, Laxmi Organic Industries, EIH, Talbros Engineering, Religare Enterprises, Pearl Global Industries, 63 Moons Tech, Kamat Hotels (India), United Spirits, Emami Paper Mills, Aster DM Healthcare, Godawari Power & Ispat, and Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals.

KPR Mills share price:

KPR Mills shares will be on investors' radar today amid reports of a huge block deal today. According to reports, company promoters -- KP Ramasamy, KPD Sigamani, and P Nataraj -- may sell up to 3.2 per cent stake in the company via block deals on May 21. Further, the reports peg the KPR Mills' block deal offer size at ₹1,195.6 crore, with a floor price of ₹1,107 per share. The floor price is 10 per cent lower than the company's current market price.

Ircon International share price:

Ircon International informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that it has won work orders from South Western Railway of the Indian Railway.Under the project, Ircon International will survey, design, supply, install, test, and commission KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway. The project is worth ₹253.56 crore, and is expected to be completed within 18 months from the issuance of the letter of award.

Bajaj Finserv share price:

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Tuesday, approved Bajaj Group's merger plan , involving Bajaj Allianz. The competition watchdog has approved the proposed 26-per cent stake purchase in Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd (BALIC) and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd (BAGIC) by Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) and Jamnalal Sons Pvt Ltd (JSPL) from Allianz SE. The deal is worth ₹24,180 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) share price:

SBI's Executive Committee of the Central Board has okayed a long-term fundraising plan of up to $3 billion for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

Torrent Pharma share price:

The Board of Directors of Torrent Pharma has approved the fundraising plan, involving issuance of equity shares including Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), to raise up to ₹5,000 crore.

Further, the company has appointed Aman Mehta, currently whole-time director, as the managing director of the company with effect from August 1.

As for Q4FY25 results , Torrent Pharma reported an 11-per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹498 crore. The company distributed an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share announced during the year. Additionally, the board (subject to shareholder approval) has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Nazara Technologies share price:

CCI, on Tuesday, gave its approval to Axana Estates LLP, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Junomoneta Finsol to acquire a majority stake in Nazara Technologies.