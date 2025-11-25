Dividend, bonus-issue alert! Keep an eye on these 3 stocks to reap benefits

Dividend stocks, Bonus issue: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and Shyamkamal Investments are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session following key corporate announcements. Among them, HDFC AMC will attract attention as the company has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while PFC and Shyamkamal Investments have declared dividends for their eligible shareholders.

Notably, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-date tomorrow, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, accoring to the BSE data. Investors willing to claim these rewards should therefore ensure they own the stocks on or before the ex-date.

HDFC Asset Management bonus issue HDFC AMC informed the exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each, to members of the company as on the record date. The record date for determining entitlement to the bonus shares is Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Power Finance Corporation dividend 2025 The state-owned company, Power Finance Corporation ’s board has declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.65 per equity share (36.5 per cent of the face value) on the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for FY 2025-26, subject to TDS.