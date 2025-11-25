Stocks to Watch today, Nov 25: Siemens Energy, Dr Reddy's, Cello, HUDCO

Stocks to Watch Today, November 25, 2025: Indian markets are likely to see a flat start on Tuesday despite firm global cues. At 7:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 2 points at 25,994.

Overnight, US equities finished higher as buying in artificial intelligence names and renewed expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut lifted sentiment. The Nasdaq led gains, rising 2.69 per cent, followed by the S&P 500, up 1.55 per cent, and the Dow Jones, which advanced 0.44 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Asian markets were also trading in the green, tracking Wall Street. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.63 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.03 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei was higher by 0.83 per cent.

Below are key stocks to track today, November 25, 2025: Siemens Energy India share price The company reported Q4 FY2025 results with revenue up 27 per cent at ₹2,646 crore and profit after tax (PAT) up 31 per cent at ₹360 crore. Order backlog stood at ₹16,205 crore, up 47 per cent versus FY2024. The board has recommended a 200 per cent dividend, i.e. ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹2. Diamond Power Infrastructure share price The company has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 7,668 km of AL-59 Zebra Conductor for the Khavda Project, worth over ₹276 crore.

Surya Roshni share price Surya Roshni has secured an order worth ₹105.18 crore for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3LPE coating. Sunteck Realty share price Sunteck will enter the Dubai real estate market with an ultra-luxury project pipeline of AED 15 billion (around ₹36,500 crore) over the next three years. It will start with a residential project in Downtown Dubai, with a gross development value (GDV) of AED 5 billion (about ₹12,125 crore). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories share price The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab). Prolia is used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at high fracture risk, bone loss related to hormone ablation in men with prostate cancer, and bone loss from long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy.

Xgeva is used to prevent bone complications in adults with advanced cancer involving bone and to treat adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone. Pavna Industries share price Pavna Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP), which will facilitate the company in establishing a new project in the state.

Eris Lifesciences share price The board has approved acquiring 30 per cent of the total share capital of Swiss Parenterals Limited, a subsidiary of Eris. Cello World share price The company has entered into an agreement to assign the “Cello” trademark for stationery and writing instruments from CPIW on a zero-royalty basis. Cello World expects to generate revenues of around ₹200 crore from this brand in its first full year of operations (CY2026). Ceigall India share price Ceigall India has received a letter of intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for setting up a 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation.

Niraj Cement Structurals share price The company has bagged a work order worth ₹220.14 crore from NHIDCL for constructing a two-lane road with paved shoulder for the Kohima Bypass in Nagaland, under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North-Eastern States, on an EPC basis. Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price Paras Defence has signed an MoU with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC). The two will collaborate to develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing, aimed at making India self-reliant in superconducting MRI magnet technology. HUDCO share price Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to develop joint programmes on themes related to urban infrastructure and development.