Dividend, bonus, stock-split: BEL, Hudco, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Bharat Electronics (BEL), G R Infraprojects, and six other companies are set to remain in focus next week from Monday, March 10, 2025, to Thursday, March 13, 2025, as they are set to turn ex-date following the announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, or subdivisions (stock splits).

Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, on account of Holi celebrations.

The list of stocks includes SBC Exports, Vipul Organics, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Mehai Technology, Shalimar Agencies, and Shangar Decor, as shown by the BSE data.

Among them, BEL, HUDCO, and G R Infraprojects will trade ex-dividend next week. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Mehai Technology, Shalimar Agencies, and Shangar Decor will trade ex-date on account of subdivision (stock split). Meanwhile, Vipul Organics will trade ex-date for the announcement of a rights issue, while SBC Exports will turn ex-bonus next week.

Stocks trading ex-dividend next week

Meanwhile, Hudco's board of directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 10, 2025, to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Hudco, in an exchange filing, has said that the record date for determining shareholders’ entitlement to the second interim dividend shall be Friday, March 14, 2025, subject to board approval.

Whereas G R Infraprojects' board meeting is scheduled today, Friday, March 7, 2025, to consider and approve the interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed March 13, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared.

Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock-split)

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has announced a subdivision of existing equity shares, where 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each. The company has set March 11, 2025, as the record date for the same.

Mehai Technology has announced the split of existing equity shares, where 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each. The company has set the record date as March 14, 2025, while the ex-date falls on March 13, 2025.

Shalimar Agencies has announced the subdivision of each fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 face value into 10 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each. The company has set the record date as March 14, 2025, while the ex-date falls on March 13, 2025.

Shangar Decor has announced the subdivision of 1 equity share of Rs 5 face value into 5 equity shares of Re 1 each. The company has set the record date as March 14, 2025, while the ex-date falls on March 13, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-date for rights issue, bonus issue

SBC Exports has announced the allotment of 15,87,30,000 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2 (1 new fully paid-up equity share for every 2 existing fully paid-up equity shares). "The Board has revised the record date to Monday, March 10, 2025, from the previous date of Wednesday, March 5, 2025, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus allotment," SBC Exports said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Vipul Organics has announced a rights issue of 44,37,291 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 46 per share, for a total amount not exceeding Rs 25 crore. Shareholders will be eligible to receive 1 equity share for every 3 equity shares held as on the record date.