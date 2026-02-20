Gold outlook: Range-bound trade likely; analyst suggests buying at dips

Minutes of the January 28 FOMC meeting revealed broad agreement to hold the key rate steady. Several members cautioned against easing policy further amid elevated inflation, though many members remained open to more rate cuts if inflation declined as they expected. The minutes showed that Inflation progress could be slower than generally forecast. Some of the members suggested a potential rate hike should inflation continue to remain elevated. Overall, the minutes tilted on the hawkish side.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index, buoyed by the US data and hawkish FOMC minutes, was trading with a gain of 0.2 per cent at 97.88. Ten-year yields were flattish around 4.09 per cent, while two-year at 3.47 per cent was up one bps.

US Supreme Court decision on tariffs:

The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) may strike down US President Trump’s tariffs as soon as this week. It is to be noted that Lower courts have already ruled that he exceeded his authority by invoking the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in implementing his sweeping “reciprocal” duties. If the SCOTUS rules that IEEPA can’t be used to impose tariffs, there are alternative ways, like replacing its tariffs with licenses.

ETF holdings, COMEX inventory, and delivery:

As of February 18, total known global gold ETF holdings stood at 100.10 MOz, up nearly 1.15 MOz YTD.

Registered COMEX gold inventory at 17.23 MOz is at the lowest level since January 2025 and is down nearly 29% from the record peak of 24.25 MOz seen on April 7, 2025.

COMEX gold delivery totalled 2476 units in the week ended February 13.

Upcoming data:

Major US data on deck include real personal spending, Q4 advance gross domestic product (GDP), University of Michigan Consumer sentiment, and S&P global US PMIs (Feb. 20), Conference Board Consumer Confidence (Feb. 24). Eurozone's PMIs, Germany’s 4Q final GDP and Japan's national CPI (Feb. 20) will also be in focus.