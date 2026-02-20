Power stocks in demand: ABB, Siemens, Hitachi, Torrent soar up to 8%

Power stocks price movement today

Power stocks were in demand with the BSE Power index gaining over 1 per cent in Friday’s intra-day trade after a strong rally in multinationals companies (MNCs) like ABB India, Siemens and Hitachi Energy India on healthy business outlook.

At 11:18 AM; the BSE Power index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.5 per cent at 6,852.96, as compared to 0.43 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The power index had hit a 52-week high of 7,048.02 on September 23, 2025.

What’s driving power stocks?

Power companies December quarter results highlighted the increasing pace of electrification in India and the world, with global electricity demand projected to surge over 70 per cent. In India, this huge focus on electrification also signals robust capacity expansion, grid reliability, and inclusive access to meet ambitious targets like 2,000 kWh per capita consumption by 2030, Hitachi Energy India said.

Meanwhile, for the October to December quarter (Q4CY25), ABB India delivered strong order momentum and steady annual revenue, highlighting sustained capex traction across infrastructure, railways, data centres and industrial segments. Robust order inflow and a healthy backlog provide revenue visibility going into CY2026. The company follows January to December as the financial year.

Orders surged sharply by 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,096 crore the highest Q4 intake in five years driven by strong traction in data centres, automotive, railways, metals and infrastructure. Order backlog stood at ₹10,471 crore, up 12 per cent YoY, providing healthy visibility.

ABB’s diversified presence across 23 market segments positions it well to benefit from sustained investments in infrastructure, rail, grid modernization, and renewables, while also capturing opportunities in metals, mining, energy, chemicals, data centers, and electronics. Continued capex across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, power distribution, water, and digitalization align with ABB India’s core strengths and reinforces its long-term growth outlook, the management said.

ALSO READ | EMS sector at risk amid memory price surge; CLSA cuts Dixon Tech to Hold While demand environment appears constructive, sustained execution efficiency and cost management will be key for margin recovery, according to ICICI Securities.

According to Hitachi Energy India, the Union Budget lays out a strong roadmap for technology-led growth with higher public capital expenditure and a clear push for AI data centers and advanced manufacturing. AI's power intensive growth demands strategic infrastructure investments, and the management said the company to be at the forefront, powering AI-ready data centers and the sustainable energy future ahead.

The recent European Union (EU)-India FTA strengthens clean-energy collaboration according to analysts, especially in renewables and green hydrogen, this is likely to boost opportunities for Indian energy firms through enhanced technology exchange and investment flows. It is also likely to create a more stable, climate-aligned trade framework that helps Indian energy players expand exports and attract long-term capital for infrastructure and innovation.

Hitachi Energy’s order backlog stood at ₹29,872.2 crore as of December 31, 2025, providing revenue visibility for several upcoming quarters. The company delivered a robust Q3 performance, supported by sustained growth momentum, strong order execution and a robust order backlog that reinforces its market leadership.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis profit before tax (after exceptional items) grew by 88.9 percent to ₹347.8 crore and profit after tax grew by 90.3 percent to ₹261.4 crore in Q3FY26. This is driven by higher revenue from core operations, efficient execution and continued focus on cost management. In Q3FY26, revenue grew 29.6 per cent YoY at ₹2,168 crore, largely due to a robust demand in India and other key markets, expanded market share, and successful execution of strategic initiatives.