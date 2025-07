Dividend fever hits 92 stocks! Hero MotoCorp, others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors eyeing passive income from equity markets are likely to stay active next week, from Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25, as shares of as many as 92 companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement, Abbott India, and 3M India, are set to trade ex-dividend, according to data from BSE.

Other notable names on the ex-dividend list include EL CID Investments, Akzo Nobel India, Zydus Lifesciences, Radico Khaitan, Union Bank of India, Info Edge (India), Voltamp Transformers, Pidilite Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bharti Hexacom, Divi's Laboratories, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and Lupin.

What does ex-dividend stand for? The ex-dividend date marks the cutoff when a stock begins trading without the value of its declared dividend. Thus, to be eligible for the payout, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-dividend date. However, companies determine eligible shareholders based on the record date—typically the same day or one to two business days later. 3M India, Abbott India lead the list Among the key companies, diversified player 3M India has announced a special dividend of ₹375 per share and a final dividend of ₹160 per share, taking the total dividend payout to a substantial ₹535 per share. The record date for both dividends is set as July 25.