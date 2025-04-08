Dividend kings: Vedanta tops list of 15 largecap stocks with highest yields

Metals and mining sector player Vedanta has topped the list of large-cap stocks with the highest dividend yields, according to a report released by domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities. The list includes 15 large-cap companies that have generated the highest dividend yields over the past 12 months.

The dividend yield, calculated as a percentage, provides a valuable metric for evaluating the dividend payment on an investment relative to the stock's current market price, making it one of the essential tools for investors looking to pocket additional gains on their investments. Notably, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, which leads the pack, has the highest dividend yield of 12 per cent, with a current dividend per share (DPS) of ₹8.5 and an annual dividend of ₹43.5.

This is followed by Hindustan Zinc, and Coal India, both with a dividend yield of 7 per cent, and a total dividend of ₹29 and ₹26.35 in the last 12 months, respectively.

That said, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giants were ranked at the bottom of the list, with a dividend yield of 3 per cent, a current dividend per share (DPS) of ₹6.5, and an annual dividend of ₹14 in the last 12 months. Other companies on the list include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), REC, HCL Technologies, Power Finance Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Gail (India), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Power Grid Corporation of India, Infosys, and ITC.

Here are the complete details of the top 15 large-cap stocks with the highest dividend yields, along with their key details:

Company Name Industry CMP (in Rs) Mcap (INR Cr) Current DPS (Rs) Dividend in the Past 12 Mo (Rs) Dividend Yield (Last 12 Mo) Vedanta Metals & Mining 374 1,46,268 8.5 43.5 12% Hindustan Zinc Metals & Mining 407 1,71,865 19 29 7% Coal India Metals & Mining 378 2,32,643 5.6 26.35 7% Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Oil & Gas 220 2,76,565 5 13.5 6% Bharat Petroleum Corpn. Oil & Gas 274 1,18,745 5 15.5 6% Indian Oil Corporation Oil & Gas 128 1,80,879 7 7 5% REC Financials 384 1,01,208 3.6 20.4 5% HCL Technologies IT 1374 3,72,885 6 60 4% Power Finance Corporation Financials 395 1,30,371 3.5 16.25 4% Hero MotoCorp Auto & Anc 3527 70,542 100 140 4% Gail (India) Oil & Gas 169 1,11,139 6.5 6.5 4% Tata Consultancy Services IT 3274 11,84,580 66 124 4% Power Grid Corporation of India Utilities 289 2,69,159 3.25 10.5 4% Infosys IT 1397 5,80,107 21 49 4% ITC Staples 406 5,08,136 6.5 14 3%

(Source: Axis Securities)

As investors continue to navigate ongoing economic uncertainties, these companies have remained steadfast in maintaining healthy payouts, making them an attractive choice for income-seeking investors.