Dividend, Right Issue: Hindustan Zinc, 12 other stocks turn ex-date today
Dividend, often considered an additional source of income for shareholders, refers to a portion of a company's profit that the company distributes among its shareholdersSI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of as many as these 12 companies will remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-dividend
date today. Dividend, often considered an additional source of income for shareholders, refers to a portion of a company's profit that the company distributes among its shareholders, usually quarterly or annually, as a reward for their investment. Vardhman Polytex shares will trade ex-date for the purpose of the rights issue announced by the company.
Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today:
Asahi India Glass: Shares of Asahi India Glass will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece announced by the company.
Hindustan Zinc: Shares of Hindustan Zinc will trade ex-dividend today as the Vedanta Group company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 apiece.
Axita Cotton: Axita Cotton shares will trade ex-dividend today following the announcement of a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.
Bajaj Steel Industries: Bajaj Steel Industries has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend today.
DMCC Speciality Chemicals: DMCC Speciality Chemicals shares will go ex-dividend today, offering a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Force Motors: Force Motors has announced a final dividend of Rs 20 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend as of today.
GE T&D India: Shares of GE T&D India will go ex-dividend today after the company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Hazoor Multi Projects: Hazoor Multi Projects shares will trade ex-dividend today, with an interim dividend of Rs 2 apiece announced by the company.
International Combustion (India): International Combustion (India) shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a dividend of Rs 5 apiece.
Shekhawati Industries: Shares of Shekhawati Industries will undergo consolidation today, marking the ex-dividend date for the company.
Sigachi Industries: Sigachi Industries has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece, with shares trading ex-dividend today.
Yuken India: Yuken India shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Meanwhile, shares of Vardhman Polytex turn ex-date today as the company announced a rights issue in the ratio of 7:23. Accordingly, 7 Rights Equity shares for every 23 existing equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on record date, which is scheduled for today, August 28, 2024.