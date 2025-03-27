Market Today: Trump auto tariffs; NSE rejig; Nifty expiry; FII; IPO listing

Stock Markets Today, March 26, 2025: Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles not made in the US, the NSE rejig, Nifty F&O expiry, along with FIIs buying for the fifth consecutive day and weak global cues, may influence the sentiment of Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, today.

At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were down 19 points at 23,502, indicating a flat to negative start.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets saw losses on Thursday, mirroring the decline on Wall Street as investors assessed the implications of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports.

Trump, on Wednesday, revealed plans to impose the 25 per cent tariff on all cars not manufactured in the United States . He also clarified that vehicles built in the US would be exempt from the new tariffs. The tariffs were formalised through a presidential proclamation signed by Trump in the Oval Office. They are set to take effect on April 2, with collections beginning on April 3.

The Nikkei index slipped 0.94 per cent, while the Topix index fell 0.60 per cent. Meanwhile, the Kospi index declined by 0.61 per cent, and ASX 200 dropped 0.50 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.12 per cent, while the Dow Jones decreased 0.31 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.04 per cent.

Domestic cues

Investors are expected to watch for market volatility due to the Nifty F&O expiry and NSE rejig

The NSE Midcap 100 index is on track to outperform the Nifty 50 for the fifth consecutive financial year, with an 8.1 per cent gain so far in FY25, led by state-owned defense, fintech, and consumer stocks.

Women investors now hold a third of individual investor assets in mutual funds, despite comprising only 24 per cent of unique investors, according to AMFI and Crisil.

Tighter lending norms for microfinance institutions, effective from April, are expected to help control asset quality, with non-performing loans (NPLs) in microloans expected to peak by FY26, says S&P.

Other triggers

FII, DII

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), on March 26, bought shares worth Rs 2,240.55 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 696.37 crore.

Since resuming their buying activity, FIIs have made a net purchase of Rs 21,377.38 crore in the last five trading sessions.

IPO market

Grand Continent IPO (SME) will make its debut on D-Street.

Identixweb IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while ATC Energies IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.

Additionally, Desco Infratech IPO (SME) will see its allotment.

Commodity market

Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as the dollar and US bond yields rose, although concerns over new US tariffs kept prices above $3,000 per ounce. Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to $3,016.71, and US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $3,022.50.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by government data showing a decrease in US crude oil and fuel inventories, as well as growing worries over tighter global supply due to the US threat of tariffs on countries purchasing Venezuelan crude. Brent crude futures climbed 1.05 per cent, to end at $73.79 a barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.94 per cent to close at $69.65.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (March 27) trading session:

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

On the downside, it could retest the levels of 23,400-23,330/77000-76800. On the other hand, if it moves above 23,600/77500, the sentiment could change, and the market could bounce back up to 23,700-23760/77800-78000. Contra traders can take a long position near 23,330/76800 with a strict stop loss at 23,300/76650

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta

On the downside, 100-Days Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) support is placed near 23,390, while the 75-DEMA is positioned near 23,250, acting as key support levels for the index. Due to the F&O expiry, short-term volatility is expected, so traders are advised to remain cautious.