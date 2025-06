Dividend stocks: ACC, Trent & 28 others to go ex-date next week; list here

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Indian Bank, Tata Elxsi and 27 other companies will be monitored by the investors next week — from Monday, June 9, 2025, to Friday, June 13, 2025 — following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.

Other notable names on the list include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alufluoride, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex Industries, Adani Total Gas, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Canara Bank, DAM Capital Advisor, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering Company, Indegene, JM Financial, Piramal Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries, SMC Global Securities, Smruthi Organics, Avantel, Nelco, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air and Tata Investment Corporation.

According to data available on the BSE, the shares of certain companies are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week. The ex-dividend date marks the point from which new buyers of the stock are no longer entitled to receive the recently announced dividend. To qualify for the dividend payout, investors need to own the shares prior to this date. The final list of eligible shareholders is prepared by the companies based on their records as of the record date. Among these, Asian Paints has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹20.55 per share. The record date for this corporate action is Tuesday, June 10, 2025.