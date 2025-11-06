Dividend stocks: BPCL, NTPC, CAMS, 14 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks today, November 6, 2025: Shares of Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), NTPC, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 12 other companies are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading following their announcement of interim dividends.

The other companies in the list include Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Balkrishna Industries, Dabur India, Deep Diamond India, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Manappuram Finance, Navin Fluorine International, OCCL, and R R Kabel.

BSE data show that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, November 7. Investors aiming to receive the dividend must hold the stock on or before the ex-dividend date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aptus Value Housing Finance India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 7, 2025 Balkrishna Industries Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 7, 2025 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 Nov 7, 2025 Computer Age Management Services Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹14 Nov 7, 2025 Dabur India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025 Deep Diamond India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.10 Nov 7, 2025 Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 7, 2025 Godrej Consumer Products Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 7, 2025 Hindustan Unilever Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹19 Nov 7, 2025 Dr. Lal PathLabs Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Nov 7, 2025 Manappuram Finance Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 7, 2025 Navin Fluorine International Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Nov 7, 2025 NTPC Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025 OCCL Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 7, 2025 R R Kabel Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 7, 2025 Sanofi India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹75 Nov 7, 2025 Shriram Finance Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.80 Nov 7, 2025 Among the list, Sanofi India leads with the highest interim dividend of ₹75 per share. Ajanta Pharma follows with ₹28 per share, while Hindustan Unilever will pay ₹19 per share.

(Source: BSE) Computer Age Management Services has announced an interim dividend of ₹14 per share, BPCL will pay ₹7.50 per share, and Dr Lal PathLabs has declared ₹7 per share. Navin Fluorine International will distribute ₹6.50 per share, while Godrej Consumer Products will pay ₹5 per share. Other companies have declared smaller interim dividends: Balkrishna Industries and R R Kabel at ₹4 each, Shriram Finance at ₹4.80, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital at ₹3, Dabur India and NTPC at ₹2.75 each, Aptus Value Housing Finance India at ₹2, OCCL at ₹1, and Manappuram Finance at ₹0.50. Deep Diamond India has declared the smallest interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share.