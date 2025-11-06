Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Old Contracts Expiry: All Tata Motors F&O monthly contracts (October, November and December) were settled on October 13, a day ahead of the record date for demerger.

What does TMPV F&O data suggests

TMPV F&O contracts were launched on October 14 with all three months expiries. Currently, TMPV contracts are available for trading for November, December and January 2026 series.There was no change in Lot Size. Both the earlier Tata Motors contracts and the now TMPV contracts trade in multiples of 800 shares in the F&O market.As TMPV debuted around ₹400-mark, the current November series Calls and Puts options are available at Strike Price - between in a wide range of ₹300 - ₹520.Ajit Mishra, senior vice president – research at Religare Broking believes that TMPV continues to trade on a sluggish note, with lower trading participation compared to other auto peers.The analyst expects TMPV to trade in the range of ₹400 - ₹420 for now based on the current open interest (OI) build-up in the options segment. Notable OI in Puts is visible at ₹400 Strike and highest OI in Calls stands at ₹420 Strike for TMPV.The NSE data shows that TMPV Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.52, implying presence of 2 open positions in Call options for every Put.