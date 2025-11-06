Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Here's all you need to know that changes in Tata Motors F&O contract to TMPV:
Old Contracts Expiry: All Tata Motors F&O monthly contracts (October, November and December) were settled on October 13, a day ahead of the record date for demerger.
What does TMPV F&O data suggestsAjit Mishra, senior vice president – research at Religare Broking believes that TMPV continues to trade on a sluggish note, with lower trading participation compared to other auto peers. The analyst expects TMPV to trade in the range of ₹400 - ₹420 for now based on the current open interest (OI) build-up in the options segment. Notable OI in Puts is visible at ₹400 Strike and highest OI in Calls stands at ₹420 Strike for TMPV. The NSE data shows that TMPV Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.52, implying presence of 2 open positions in Call options for every Put.
