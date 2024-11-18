Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, 21 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Shares of Asian Paints, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and 17 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. These companies have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders.
According to data available on the BSE, Asian Paints and ONGC will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, having announced interim dividends of Rs 4.25 and Rs 6 per share, respectively. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Cochin Shipyard have declared interim dividends of Rs 95 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.
Additionally, MRF and Gujarat Pipavav Port will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow, with dividend announcements of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively. Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Corporate Actions
|Record date
|A.K.Capital Services
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs – 12
|20/11/24
|Akzo Nobel India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 70
|20/11/24
|Ashok Leyland
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|19/11/24
|Asian Paints
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.25
|19/11/24
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals .
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|19/11/24
|Cochin Shipyard
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|20/11/24
|Esab India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 25
|20/11/24
|Great Eastern Shipping Co
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.20
|20/11/24
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|19/11/24
|MRF
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|19/11/24
|Info Edge (India)
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
|20/11/24
|Navneet Education
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|20/11/24
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 6
|20/11/24
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care
|19/11/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 95
|-
|Ppap Automotive Limited
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|20/11/24
|Precision Wires India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.35
|20/11/24
|R Systems International
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50
|19/11/24
|Safari Industries (India)
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|19/11/24
|SAKSOFT
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.40
|20/11/24
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|19/11/24
|Transcorp International
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.30
|20/11/24
|Vaibhav Global
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|20/11/24
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|20/11/24
Meanwhile, CFF Fluid Control, Emami, Manappuram Finance, and Sundaram Fasteners are in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, CFF Fluid Control and Emami have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.50 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, while Manappuram Finance and Sundaram Fasteners have announced interim payouts of Rs 1 and Rs 3 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.
The ex-dividend date and record date are critical for investors aiming to earn dividend income. The ex-date marks the day when a stock trades without the entitlement to a dividend. To qualify for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalize the list of dividend recipients based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.