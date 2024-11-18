Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, 21 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Shares of Asian Paints, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Gujarat Pipavav Port, and 17 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. These companies have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders.

According to data available on the BSE, Asian Paints and ONGC will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, having announced interim dividends of Rs 4.25 and Rs 6 per share, respectively. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Cochin Shipyard have declared interim dividends of Rs 95 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, 2024: Company Ex-date Corporate Actions Record date A.K.Capital Services 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 12 20/11/24 Akzo Nobel India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 70 20/11/24 Ashok Leyland 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 19/11/24 Asian Paints 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.25 19/11/24 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals . 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 19/11/24 Cochin Shipyard 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 20/11/24 Esab India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 20/11/24 Great Eastern Shipping Co 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.20 20/11/24 Gujarat Pipavav Port 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 19/11/24 MRF 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19/11/24 Info Edge (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 20/11/24 Navneet Education 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24 Oil And Natural Gas Corporation 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 20/11/24 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 19/11/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 95 - Ppap Automotive Limited 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 20/11/24 Precision Wires India 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.35 20/11/24 R Systems International 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50 19/11/24 Safari Industries (India) 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 19/11/24 SAKSOFT 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.40 20/11/24 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 19/11/24 Transcorp International 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs – 0.30 20/11/24 Vaibhav Global 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 20/11/24 Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 19/11/24 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 20/11/24 Additionally, MRF and Gujarat Pipavav Port will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow, with dividend announcements of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively.

Meanwhile, CFF Fluid Control, Emami, Manappuram Finance, and Sundaram Fasteners are in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, CFF Fluid Control and Emami have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.50 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, while Manappuram Finance and Sundaram Fasteners have announced interim payouts of Rs 1 and Rs 3 per share, respectively, for their shareholders.

The ex-dividend date and record date are critical for investors aiming to earn dividend income. The ex-date marks the day when a stock trades without the entitlement to a dividend. To qualify for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalize the list of dividend recipients based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.