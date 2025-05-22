Stocks to Watch Today, May 22: IndusInd, ONGC, IndiGo, ITC, Havells, OIL

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, May 22, 2025: signals a lower start for the Sensex and Nifty indices. At 8:00 AM, the index futures were down 59 points at 24,765.5 levels. GIFT Nifty today signals a lower start for the Sensex and Nifty indices. At 8:00 AM, the index futures were down 59 points at 24,765.5 levels.

On the bourses, Q4 results , bond yield movement, FII activity, Nifty's weekly F&O expiry, and global market trends will guide the stock market today.

Globally, in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.59 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.36 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1.91 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.61 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.41 per cent amid rising Treasury yields.

Against this, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4 Results Today:

Astra Microwave Products, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Centum Electronics, Clean Science and Technology, Container Corporation of India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), GMR Airports, Goodluck India, Grasim Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Petronet, HFCL, Honasa Consumer, Igarashi Motors India, Indoco Remedies, ITC, Max Estates, Metro Brands, MTAR Technologies, Power Mech Projects, Premier Explosives, The Ramco Cements, Sandhar Technologies, Strides Pharma Science, Subros, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, TBO TEK, and Unichem Laboratories will report their Q4 results today.

ONGC share price:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), late on Wednesday, reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in standalone net profit at ₹6,448 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). It missed Bloomberg's estimate of ₹8,810-crore profit. Operationally, however, ONGC posted a 4-per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue at ₹34,982 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of ₹33,709 crore. Ebitda stayed flat at ₹19,007.5 crore while Ebitda margin compressed to 54.3 per cent from 56.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

ONGC's consolidated net profit also crashed 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,856 crore.

IndusInd Bank share price:

IndusInd Bank posted a net loss of ₹2,329 crore in Q4FY25 , a first since 2006, as the lender's earnings took a hit from the discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered recently. Its net Interest Income tumbled 43.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,048 crore, while net interest margin squeezed to 2.25 per cent from 3.96 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

IndusInd Bank's gross NPA ratio worsened to 3.13 per cent from 2.25 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA ratio rose to 0.95 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

Notably, the Bank said its board suspects that the accounting fraud may have been committed against the bank, involving certain employees with significant roles in the bank's accounting and financial reporting.

Colgate Palmolive share price:

The personal care and hygiene company reported a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit at ₹355 crore, with revenue falling 2 per cent to ₹1,462 crore. Both the numbers missed Bloomberg estimates.

Colgate's Ebitda dropped 6.4 per cent to ₹498.1 crore Y-o-Y, and margin contracted to 34.1 per cent.

Other Q4 result reactions: Gulf Oil Lubricants, HG Infra Engineering, Urja Global, Rupa and Co, Birla Cable, Astral, Prince Pipes, Ircon International, Teamlease Services, VRL Logistics, Geojit Financial Services, Nalco, VA Tech Wabag. Oil India, on Wednesday, noted a 39-per cent yearly slide in consolidated net profit to ₹1,310 crore in Q4FY25 . Operationally, its revenue from operations fell 5.68 per cent to ₹9,587.82 crore.

ITC share price:

ITC, on Wednesday, acquired 594 equity shares (through secondary purchase) and 2,201 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (through primary subscription) of Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of ₹50.6 crore. With this, ITC's shareholding in Mother Sparsh stands at 39.47 per cent (on a fully diluted basis).

Havells India share price:

Havells India has informed the stock exchanges that it is entering a new line of business of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The business, which is expected to be operational by Q3FY26, will target the launch of EV Chargers. This will be part of the existing switchgear business and will enhance the product proposition in the renewable energy ecosystem, Havells India said.

Havells India will make an investment of ₹7-10 crore. EV charger market, it said, is estimated to be approximately ₹1,500 crore.

REC share price:

REC has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries named -- Hampapura Power Transmission Limited, Sharavathi Power Transmission Limited, and Ryapte Power Transmission Limited.