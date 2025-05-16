Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, Page Ind, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Shares of Page Industries, Sula Vineyards, LTIMindtree, Havells India, and 5 other companies are expected to be in focus during the week from Monday, May 19, 2025, to Friday, May 23, 2025, following their announcements of Shares of Page Industries, Sula Vineyards, LTIMindtree, Havells India, and 5 other companies are expected to be in focus during the week from Monday, May 19, 2025, to Friday, May 23, 2025, following their announcements of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. According to BSE data, these stocks are set to trade ex-dividend during this period.

The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout.

Other companies in the list include Odyssey Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Emami, GM Breweries, and Keystone Realtors.

Among these, Page Industries has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹200 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 21, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout. This is followed by LTIMindtree , which has announced a final dividend of ₹45 per share, with the record date fixed on May 23, 2025.

Odyssey Technologies will trade ex-date on May 21, 2025, following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹1 per share. The company has set the record date on the same day, May 21, 2025. GM Breweries will trade ex-date on May 22, 2025, following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share, with the record date fixed on the same date for the dividend payout.

Among other companies, Havells India, Keystone Realtors, and Sula Vineyards are set to trade ex-date on May 23, 2025, following their announcements of a final dividend of ₹6 per share, ₹1.50 per share, and ₹3.60 per share, respectively. They all have set the record date on May 23, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout.

Additionally, Ashok Leyland shares will gain attention as the company's board of directors is scheduled to meet on May 16, 2025, to consider the proposal of a second interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for FY 2024-25. The company's board will also meet on Friday, May 23, 2025, to consider the proposal of a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The record date for the second interim dividend, if declared, will be Thursday, May 22, 2025.