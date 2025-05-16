Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, Page Ind, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, Page Ind, 7 others to go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during next week as they are set to trade ex-dividend date

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks:  Shares of Page Industries, Sula Vineyards, LTIMindtree, Havells India, and 5 other companies are expected to be in focus during the week from Monday, May 19, 2025, to Friday, May 23, 2025, following their announcements of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. According to BSE data, these stocks are set to trade ex-dividend during this period.
 
The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout.
 
Other companies in the list include Odyssey Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Emami, GM Breweries, and Keystone Realtors.
 
Among these, Page Industries has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹200 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 21, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout. This is followed by LTIMindtree, which has announced a final dividend of ₹45 per share, with the record date fixed on May 23, 2025.
 
Odyssey Technologies will trade ex-date on May 21, 2025, following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹1 per share. The company has set the record date on the same day, May 21, 2025. GM Breweries will trade ex-date on May 22, 2025, following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share, with the record date fixed on the same date for the dividend payout.
 
Among other companies, Havells India, Keystone Realtors, and Sula Vineyards are set to trade ex-date on May 23, 2025, following their announcements of a final dividend of ₹6 per share, ₹1.50 per share, and ₹3.60 per share, respectively. They all have set the record date on May 23, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout.

Also Read

Why are Eureka Forbes shares rising in trade today? Share price up 11%

CDSL share price jumps 7% in weak market; here's what you should know

Abbott India shares gain as Q4 profit jumps 28%; earnings details here

BLS International rises 5% as Q4 profit zooms 70% YoY; more details inside

JSW Energy shares advance 4% on healthy Q4; here's what brokerages suggest

 
Additionally, Ashok Leyland shares will gain attention as the company's board of directors is scheduled to meet on May 16, 2025, to consider the proposal of a second interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for FY 2024-25. The company's board will also meet on Friday, May 23, 2025, to consider the proposal of a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
The record date for the second interim dividend, if declared, will be Thursday, May 22, 2025.
 
Emami has informed the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on May 16, 2025, to consider the declaration of the 3rd interim dividend for FY 2024-25. The company has fixed Thursday, May 22, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the names of members/beneficial owners entitled to receive the dividend, if declared by the board.  
Company Ex-Date Purpose Record Date
Odyssey Technologies May 21, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 21, 2025
Page Industries May 21, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹200 May 21, 2025
Ashok Leyland May 22, 2025 Interim Dividend May 22, 2025
Emami May 22, 2025 Interim Dividend May 22, 2025
GM Breweries May 22, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.50 May 22, 2025
Havells India May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 May 25, 2025
LTIMindtree May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹45 May 23, 2025
Keystone Realtors May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 May 23, 2025
Sula Vineyards May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 May 23, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips, Nifty tests 25k; SMIDs up1%; defence pack rally

Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Mazagaon Dock overtakes Britannia, PFC, Tata Power, BPCL in m-cap ranking

Railway stocks rally: RVNL, IRFC, BEML gain up to 11%; Here's why

Topics :Buzzing stocksdividend incomeDividend yield stocksStocks in focusshare marketMarktes

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story