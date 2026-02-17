Dividend stocks: ONGC, Coal India, HAL, 19 others to remain in focus today
Among the listed companies, Hindustan Aeronautics has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 18 as the record date
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Ashiana Housing
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹1
|Feb 19, 2026
|AVT Natural Products
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500
|Feb 19, 2026
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹1
|Feb 19, 2026
|Bharat Forge
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹2
|Feb 18, 2026
|Bhaskar Agrochemicals
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹1
|Feb 19, 2026
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.5000
|Feb 18, 2026
|Brisk Technovision
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹1.4000
|Feb 19, 2026
|CMS Info Systems
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹2.7500
|Feb 18, 2026
|Coal India
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹5.5000
|Feb 18, 2026
|Goodluck India
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹3
|Feb 19, 2026
|G R Infraprojects
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹2.5000
|Feb 19, 2026
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹35
|Feb 18, 2026
|Honda India Power Products
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹3.5000
|Feb 19, 2026
|Indraprastha Gas
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹3.2500
|Feb 19, 2026
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.0700
|Feb 19, 2026
|MSTC
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹7.6000
|Feb 18, 2026
|Natco Pharma
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹1.5000
|Feb 18, 2026
|Oil India
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹7
|Feb 18, 2026
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹6.2500
|Feb 18, 2026
|Precision Wires India
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500
|Feb 19, 2026
|Premco Global
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹2
|Feb 18, 2026
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|Feb 18, 2026
|Interim Dividend - ₹29
|Feb 19, 2026
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST