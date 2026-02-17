Associate Sponsors

Dividend stocks: ONGC, Coal India, HAL, 19 others to remain in focus today

Among the listed companies, Hindustan Aeronautics has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 18 as the record date

Dividend stocks today
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Dividend stocks: D-Street investors aiming to pocket some passive income from their holdings can watch shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Coal India, Oil India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Forge, Natco Pharma, and 16 other companies, as they have announced dividend payouts.
 
According to BSE filings, shares of these 22 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 18, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the declared dividend. Investors wishing to receive the payout must hold the shares on or before this date, subject to the record date fixed by each company.
 
Among the listed companies, Hindustan Aeronautics has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 18 as the record date. It is followed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which declared an interim dividend of ₹29 per share, and Coal India, which announced ₹5.50 per share, both with the same record date.
 
Other notable payouts include MSTC at ₹7.60 per share, Oil India at ₹7, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation at ₹6.25 per share.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 18, 2026:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Ashiana Housing Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 19, 2026
AVT Natural Products Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500 Feb 19, 2026
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 19, 2026
Bharat Forge Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 18, 2026
Bhaskar Agrochemicals Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 19, 2026
Bliss GVS Pharma Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.5000 Feb 18, 2026
Brisk Technovision Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.4000 Feb 19, 2026
CMS Info Systems Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.7500 Feb 18, 2026
Coal India Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5.5000 Feb 18, 2026
Goodluck India Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Feb 19, 2026
G R Infraprojects Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.5000 Feb 19, 2026
Hindustan Aeronautics Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹35 Feb 18, 2026
Honda India Power Products Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.5000 Feb 19, 2026
Indraprastha Gas Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.2500 Feb 19, 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.0700 Feb 19, 2026
MSTC Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.6000 Feb 18, 2026
Natco Pharma Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.5000 Feb 18, 2026
Oil India Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 18, 2026
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6.2500 Feb 18, 2026
Precision Wires India Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500 Feb 19, 2026
Premco Global Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 18, 2026
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Feb 18, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹29 Feb 19, 2026
  (Source: BSE) 
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

