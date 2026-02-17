Dividend stocks: ONGC, Coal India, HAL, 19 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors aiming to pocket some passive income from their holdings can watch shares of D-Street investors aiming to pocket some passive income from their holdings can watch shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Coal India , Oil India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Forge , Natco Pharma, and 16 other companies, as they have announced dividend payouts.

According to BSE filings, shares of these 22 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 18, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the declared dividend. Investors wishing to receive the payout must hold the shares on or before this date, subject to the record date fixed by each company.