Dividend stocks: Shree Cement, Coromandel, 7 others to remain in focus

Shares of Coromandel International, GTV Engineering, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Dr Lal PathLabs, Manba Finance, MAS Financial Services, Shree Cement, SMC Global Securities, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings are set to remain in focus during today's trading session on account of their interim dividend announcements. Notably, shares of all these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, February 5, 2025, according to BSE data.

Among them, Shree Cement has announced the highest dividend of Rs 50 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as February 5, 2025, to ascertain shareholder’s eligibility for this dividend.

Further, Coromandel International, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and GTV Engineering have announced interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 5, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively. All three companies have also set the record date as February 5, 2025, for the payout.

Dr Lal PathLabs, Manba Finance, and MAS Financial Services have declared interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 0.25, and Rs 1 per share, respectively. These companies have also set the record date as February 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, SMC Global Securities, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings have announced interim dividends of Rs 1.20 and Rs 1.60 per share, respectively, with their record date set for February 5, 2025.

Besides these, Aarti Drugs, Aurionpro Solutions, Emami, KPIT Technologies, LT Foods, Orient Electric, and SRF will remain in focus today as they turn ex-dividend. Meanwhile, Redtape is set to gain attention as it turns ex-bonus today.

Notably, the ex-date and record date are key markers for determining shareholder eligibility for dividend rewards. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. The list of eligible shareholders is finalized based on records maintained at the close of the record date.