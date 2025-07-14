Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 15; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 5 other companies to remain in focus today are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. The other companies to feature in the list include Aditya Birla Real Estate, Grindwell Norton, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) are set to remain in focus today.

Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 15, 2025, according to the BSE data. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.

Among the said list of companies, Computer Age Management Services has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹19 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set July 15, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aditya Birla Real Estate July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2 July 15, 2025 Computer Age Management Services July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 19 July 15, 2025 Grindwell Norton July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 17 July 15, 2025 IDBI Bank July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2.10 July 15, 2025 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 6.50 July 15, 2025 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 6.50 July 15, 2025 Saint Gobain Sekurit India July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 2 July 15, 2025 Vinyl Chemicals (India) July 15, 2025 Final Dividend - 7 July 15, 2025 (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) This is followed by Grindwell Norton, which has announced a final dividend of ₹19 per share, for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same.