Dividend stocks: These 8 stocks to go ex-date on July 15; do you own any?
SI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, IDBI Bank, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and 5 other companies to remain in focus today are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. The other companies to feature in the list include Aditya Birla Real Estate, Grindwell Norton, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, and Vinyl Chemicals (India) are set to remain in focus today.
Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 15, 2025, according to the BSE data. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.
Among the said list of companies, Computer Age Management Services has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹19 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set July 15, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
This is followed by Grindwell Norton, which has announced a final dividend of ₹19 per share, for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same.
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
| Company
| Ex-date
| Purpose
| Record date
| Aditya Birla Real Estate
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 2
| July 15, 2025
| Computer Age Management Services
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 19
| July 15, 2025
| Grindwell Norton
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 17
| July 15, 2025
| IDBI Bank
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 2.10
| July 15, 2025
| Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 6.50
| July 15, 2025
| Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 6.50
| July 15, 2025
| Saint Gobain Sekurit India
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 2
| July 15, 2025
| Vinyl Chemicals (India)
| July 15, 2025
| Final Dividend - 7
| July 15, 2025
In continuation, Vinyl Chemicals (India) has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹7 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company have announced to pay final dividends of ₹6.50 per share for FY25 with their record date being fixed on July 25 for the same.
IDBI Bank will pay a final dividend of ₹2.10 per share for FY25 to its shareholders. In continuation to that, Aditya Birla Real Estate and Saint Gobain Sekurit India have decided to reward their shareholders with a final dividend of ₹2 each. They all have set the record date on July 15 for the same.
