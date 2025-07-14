Home / Markets / News / JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Stocks to buy: Analyst at Angel One recommends JSW Infra, Rallis India and one other stock; Check target price, stop loss here

Stock market
Stocks to buy today | Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Angel One stock recommendations:

NSE Scrip - JSWINFRA

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹317
On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a breakout from an "Inverse Head and Shoulders" bullish reversal pattern. The recent bullish gap witnessed during the week has held firmly, indicating it could be a breakaway gap, a strong sign of trend reversal. Additionally, the weekly RSI has crossed above the 60 mark and is aligning with its previous swing high, suggesting strong momentum ahead. The price action is well-supported by key moving averages, reinforcing the positive bias and supporting a buy view.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' JSWINFRA around ₹317 - ₹315 | Stop-loss: ₹307 | Target: ₹337  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

NSE Scrip – RALLIS

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹343
After facing resistance around the 335 mark thrice over the past seven months, the stock has finally broken out above this key hurdle, forming a bullish Cup and Handle pattern. The breakout is accompanied by rising volumes and strong bullish candlesticks, adding conviction to the move. Prices are also trading well above key moving averages, supporting a positive outlook and reinforcing the buy call.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' RALLIS around ₹343 - ₹340 | Stop-loss: ₹329| Target: ₹370

NSE Scrip – ASAHIINDIA

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹852
Since late June, the stock has shown strong upward momentum. After a brief consolidation last week, prices have resumed their primary uptrend with a breakout from a flag pattern. Additionally, the stock has surpassed the September 2024 swing high, confirming a long-term breakout. Both breakouts are backed by strong volumes, and this confluence of bullish signals reinforces our positive view on the stock.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' ASAHIINDIA around ₹852 - ₹847 | Stop-loss: ₹813| Target: ₹930
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; HCLTech Q1, June CPI eyed

Premium

Street Signs: Markets turn skittish, exorcising the ghost of the past, more

Premium

USL ends growth bender with a regulatory hangover, margin pressures loom

Q1 earnings, US-India trade talks likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 8 top valued cos erodes by ₹2.07 trn; TCS, Airtel biggest laggards

Topics :Stock MarketMarket technicalsMarketsJSW InfrastructureRallis IndiaStock callstechnical callsStocks to buy todayNSE

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story