Stocks to Watch today, July 14: VIP Industries, Adani Green, NCC, DMart

Stocks to Watch today, July 14: The Indian stock market is poised for a flat start on Monday, with a negative bias, as cautious sentiment continues to dominate the D-street. Benchmark indices concluded last week's trading session in red as uncertainty on the trade tariff front and the Jane Street incident at home kept the overall investor mood jittery. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 19 points lower at 25,172, signalling a flat start.

Global markets remained mainly flat as Wall Street failed to carry forward the recent optimism, despite hitting 52-week highs in the tech-led rally driven by Nvidia. The S&P 500 concluded Friday's trading session at 6,259.75, down by 0.33 per cent or 20 points. The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, settled at 20,585.53, down by 0.22 per cent.

In the Asia-Pacific region as well, market sentiment remained mixed. Japan's Nikkei started the week on a subdued note, trading at 39,359.70, down by 209 points or 0.53 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi was trading at 3,192.58, higher by 0.53 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was also trading higher, at 24,176.38, up by 0.16 per cent. Q1FY26 results today Major tech firms, including HCL Tech and Tata Tech, will be announcing their Q1FY26 results today. Meanwhile, Benares Hotels, Den Networks, Ola Electric Mobility, Tejas Networks and Sambhav Steel Tubes are some of the other firms set to release their earnings for Q1FY26. While IT giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) first quarter results for the financial year 2025-2026 failed to impress the D-street, market analysts believe that earnings will continue to give directional cues. Besides, investors will closely watch out for the upcoming economic data announcements, which include inflation figures from the US as well as India. On top of that, China is expected to release its GDP numbers.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has received a warning letter from the US FDA for its Indore facility in Madhya Pradesh, following an inspection carried out between February 3 and February 14, 2025. In its latest exchange filing, the pharma company mentioned that the warning letter is not expected to impact current supplies or existing revenues from this site. Avenue Supermarts: The company announced its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 last week. D-Mart's parent company reported total revenue of ₹15,932 crore, up from ₹13,712 crore recorded in the same period last year. Ebitda stood at ₹1,313 crore, compared to ₹1,221 crore in Q1FY25, whereas the Ebitda margin declined to 8.2 per cent from 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Net Profit stood at ₹830 crore for Q1FY26, as against ₹812 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL): The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the South Central Railway for a project involving the design, supply, testing and commissioning of OHE upgradation from a 1X25kV system to a 2X25kV system. The work covers feeder and earthing systems in the Duvvada–Rajahmundry and Samalkot–Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, spanning 195.5 RKM / 391 TKM. The contract is valued at ₹213.22 crore. Zydus Lifesciences: The subsidiary company of the firm, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement with Agenus Inc. and Agenus West LLC to acquire two biologics manufacturing facilities located in Emeryville and Berkeley, California. As part of the transaction, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has now incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Zylidac Bio LLC, which will be responsible for acquiring the target assets from Agenus.

Orient Green Power: The company’s material subsidiary, Bharath Wind Farm Ltd. (BWFL), has received a notice from the Income Tax Department, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC). As per the exchange filing, the notice pertains to the disallowance of depreciation amounting to ₹4.37 crore for assessment year 2015–16, resulting in a tax liability of ₹4.35 crore (including ₹2.62 crore as interest). Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the Governor of West Bengal for approximately 40.009 acres of land at Mouza Kotrung and Mouza Bhadrakali, Uttarpara, for a total consideration of ₹126.63 crore. The land will be used to set up additional production infrastructure, including dedicated zones for forming, testing and commissioning of metro coaches and Vande Bharat trains. It will also include a test track to carry out dynamic and running tests to ensure performance and safety before delivery.

Hindustan Copper Ltd.: The company said in its recent exchange filing that the 50 per cent copper tariff announced by the US is unlikely to have any effect on its business. "Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) mines copper ore and beneficiates the same into copper concentrate. This copper concentrate is sold principally in India and hence HCL may have no effect of tariff on copper, if imposed by the USA," the filing read. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML): The state-owned firm informed in an exchange filing that its board will meet on July 21, 2025 to consider a stock split. If the company board agrees on the proposal, it will mark BEML's first ever stock split.

VIP Industries: In a recent exchange filing, the company announced that the promoter group of VIP Industries, led by Dilip Piramal and family, has signed an agreement to sell up to 32 per cent stake in VIP Industries. This deal is expected to trigger an open offer for 26 per cent. Sula Vineyards: The company's net revenue from operations figure declined 7.9 per cent to ₹118.3 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹128.4 crore in Q1FY25. However, excluding the one-time WIPS unwinding benefit of ₹10.4 crore in the base quarter, revenue saw a marginal rise of 0.2 per cent to ₹118.3 crore.

Revenue from own brands dropped 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹102.3 crore as against ₹114.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, wine tourism continued to perform well, with revenue increasing 21.8 per cent to ₹13.7 crore from ₹11.3 crore. Adani Green: The company has issued equity shares to Ardour Investment Holding Ltd., part of its promoter group, after the latter exercised its share warrants. Last year, the company had allotted 6.31 crore convertible warrants to Ardour via a preferential issue at ₹1,480.75 per warrant. At that time, 25 per cent of the amount (₹370.19 per warrant) was paid upfront.