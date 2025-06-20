BHEL share price pops 2% on fixing July 11 as record date for dividend

BHEL share price: rose as much as 1.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹251.95 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, June 20, 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares rose as much as 1.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹251.95 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, June 20, 2025.

Why did BHEL share price rise in trade today?

BHEL share price increased today after the company announced that it has fixed July 11, 2025 as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25.

In an exchange filing, BHEL said, “It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, July 11, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share (i.e. at 25 per cent on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25.” Apart from that, the dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting, which is to be held on July 25, 2025, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend i.e. on or before August 23, 2025.

BHEL Q4 results BHEL reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹504.45 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), driven by robust growth in its industry segment. The company had posted a net profit of ₹489.62 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). Total income for the quarter rose to ₹9,142.64 crore, up from ₹8,416.84 crore a year earlier. Revenue from the industry business jumped to ₹2,800.96 crore from ₹2,091.98 crore in the corresponding period. For the full fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), BHEL’s consolidated net profit surged to ₹533.90 crore from ₹282.22 crore in the previous year. Annual total income increased to ₹28,804.79 crore from ₹24,439.05 crore.