Shreeji Shipping Global IPO opens on Aug 19; here's all you need to know

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check price band, lot size, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

IPO
The public issue is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹410.71 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of shipping and logistics company Shreeji Shipping Global is scheduled to open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. At the upper end, the company aims to raise ₹410.71 crore through the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.

As investors await the subscription window to open, here are some key details from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO structure 

The public issue is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹410.71 crore. The IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
Shreeji Shipping Global has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO lot size, price band

The public offering will be offered at a price band of ₹240–252 per share with a lot size of 58 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,616. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 754 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,008.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of the launch of the public issue, the unlisted shares of Shreeji Shipping Global were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹276 per share in the unofficial market. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 per share, or 9.52 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering will remain open for subscription until Thursday, August 21, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Monday, August 25, 2025.
 
Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO objective

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category from the secondary market (acquisition of vessels), as well as for the pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company.
 
Shreeji Shipping Global also intends to deploy part of the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO registrar, lead managers

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO, while Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers.

About Shreeji Shipping Global

Shreeji Shipping Global provides shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo at various ports and jetties in India and Sri Lanka. As of March 31, 2025, the company has a fleet of more than 80 vessels (including barges, mini bulk carriers (MBCs), tug boats, and floating cranes) and more than 370 pieces of earthmoving equipment (including material handling machines, excavators, payloaders, tippers, trailers, tankers, and other vehicles) serving its clients.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

