Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has slipped over 10 per cent from its monthly highs. A weak operational performance in the March quarter and a muted near-term outlook due to intense competitive pressures and higher costs could lead to downward pressure on the stock. While the stock had dipped by 3.44 per cent in early trade on Monday, it recovered slightly to close 1 per cent lower at Rs 4,022.

The retailer’s revenue performance was healthy, registering year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 16.7 per cent, aided by network expansion as well as higher same-store sales (SSS) growth. While the company’s store area grew 14 per cent, the rest was accounted for by a 2.7 per cent increase in revenue per store. SSS growth for units over two years old came in at 8.1 per cent. The company added 28 stores in the quarter, taking the total to 415.

The Street, however, was disappointed with the margin performance and cautious management commentary. Even as revenue growth was healthy, led by robust footfalls, operating profit growth was only a quarter of the topline gain at 4.4 per cent. Gross margins were down 24 basis points Y-o-Y and 59 basis points sequentially due to a lower share of higher-margin general merchandise and apparel, while the share of FMCG increased. At the operating level, the profitability fall was sharper — 80 basis points over the year-ago quarter and 115 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. The operating profit margin was the lowest in 12 quarters.

The company pointed out that increased competitive intensity in the FMCG space impacted gross margins. Further, a surge in wages for entry-level positions due to demand–supply mismatch of skilled workforce, and continued investments in improving service levels — including faster turnarounds on availability, checkouts, and future store openings — weighed on operating profits. The company also had a larger number of store openings during the quarter. Given the Q4 performance and management commentary, Goldman Sachs Research has cut its earnings estimates and maintained a 'sell' rating. Analysts led by Arnab Mitra at the brokerage have cut their FY26/FY27 earnings per share estimates by 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, factoring in lower operating profit margins due to increased competitive intensity and inflation in areas like employee costs.