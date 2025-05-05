Marico shares jump 5% on solid topline growth: Here's what brokerages say

Marico share price today: Shares of FMCG major Marico jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹735.85 on Monday after the company reported a solid topline growth in its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results.

Marico's stock was quoting at ₹721.70, up 3.43 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,456.80, up 110.10 points or 0.45 per cent. The stock moved close to its 52-week high of ₹736.90, which it touched on February 1, 2025. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹93,498.14 crore. At 2:20 PM on Monday,was quoting at ₹721.70, up 3.43 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,456.80, up 110.10 points or 0.45 per cent. The stock moved close to its 52-week high of ₹736.90, which it touched on February 1, 2025. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹93,498.14 crore.

Marico India's Q4 FY25 result update

Marico India's revenue from operations in the reported quarter grew 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,730 crore, compared to ₹2,278 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹343 crore, up 8 per cent from ₹318 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 4 per cent to ₹458 crore from ₹442 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margins slipped to 16.8 per cent, down 260 basis points from 19.4 per cent in the March 2024 quarter.

Brokerage views on Marico: JM Financial

Marico's earnings print was largely in line with its pre-quarter update. Domestic revenue growth of 20 per cent, with volume growth of 7 per cent, is expected to be best in class among stapes peers. "Volume growth was entirely driven by new franchises (Foods & Premium Personal Care portfolio) while volumes in core portfolio declined in low single digits due to steep price hikes and ml-age reduction," the brokerage said.

Also Read

In addition, the management reiterated its guidance of double-digit revenue growth for FY26E - with strong pricing growth continuing in the first half along with sustained momentum in the foods & personal care portfolio.

The brokerage firm has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price (TP) of ₹765 (47x June’27 EPS). "Pace of recovery in core portfolio volumes and movement in copra prices will be key monitorable," it said.

Elara Capital

The brokerage firm maintained a constructive view of the company, on account of its strong medium-term potential to deliver double-digit sales growth. "This optimism is driven by a combination of strategic price increases, enhanced direct distribution capabilities, and robust momentum in its foods and premium personal care segments," Elara Capital said in a research note.

Additionally, as Marico's new business verticals continue to scale, analysts expect the margins to improve in the long term, further reinforcing its positive stance. "We reiterate our Accumulate rating with a higher TP of ₹785 on 50x FY27E P/E," the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

According to analysts at MOFSL, improvement in market share gain, accelerated growth in foods and premium personal care, healthy growth in the international business, and normalisation of prices are expected to help Marico deliver a better revenue print in FY26. The brokerage firm reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹800

About Marico

Marico is an Indian consumer goods company operating in the global beauty and wellness segments. Based in Mumbai, the company has a presence in more than 25 countries across emerging markets of Asia and Africa. The company's product portfolio is spread across hair care, skin care, edible oils, healthy foods, male grooming, and fabric care. Marico has eight factories in India, located at Puducherry, Perundurai, Jalgaon, Guwahati, Baddi, Paonta Sahib and Sanand.