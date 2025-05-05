V-Mart shares fall 9% after Q4 results, bonus shares news; check details

V-Mart Retail share price today

V-Mart Retail shares plunged 9.4 per cent on the BSE on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the announcement of the company's March 2025 quarter results. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹3,054.25 per share.

At 1:50 PM, V-Mart shares were trading 7 per cent lower at ₹3,132.10 per share as against a 0.4 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. Around 5,510 shares have changed hands on the V-Mart Retail counter, so far, on the BSE as compared to a two-week average of 2,097 shares.

Why are V-Mart Retail shares falling today?

The decline in V-Mart shares came after investors booked profit in the stock after the Q4FY25 result announcement.

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), V-Mart Retail reported a revenue growth of 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), including LimeRoad's commission income, at ₹780 crore.

Of this, revenue growth from V-Mart (offline) was 19 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹655.6 crore, and Unlimited was 11 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹116.4 crore. LimeRoad’s commission income, however, dropped 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10.5 crore.

V-Mart offline sales contributed 84 per cent of the total revenue, Unlimited contributed 15 per cent, and LimeRoad 1 per cent.

Further, V-Mart reported Q4FY25 consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of ₹68.1 crore, up 69 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company also turned profitable in the quarter with a net profit of ₹18.5 crore as against a net loss of ₹38.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company managed to reduce LimeRoad net loss by 44 per cent Y-o-Y.

On the margin front, V-Mart's gross margins expanded 140 basis points Y-o-Y to 33.1 per cent in Q4FY25, while Ebitda margin improved 270bp Y-o-Y to 8.7 per cent.

V-Mart Retail reported a Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) of 2 percentage points. SSSG in Q4FY25 was 8 per cent vs 6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Consolidated Same Store Volume Growth (SSVG), meanwhile, rose to 8 per cent from 5 per cent Y-o-Y.

V-Mart Retail opened 13 new stores and closed 4 stores during the quarter. For the full year FY25, it added 62 new stores and closed 9.

V-Mart bonus shares news

The Board of Directors on V-Mart Retail has approved the issue of 3 fully paid bonus equity shares for every 1 fully paid equity share of face value ₹10.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue will be announced separately, subject to the shareholders' approval.

About V-Mart

V-Mart Retail is an omni retail store chain, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and Kirana.

Focused on Tier-II and Ill cities, V-Mart is present pan-India with an average store size of 8,000 sq. ft.