Double delight: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock to pay interim, spl dividend

Dividend Stock: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed multi-brand footwear retail company Metro Brands has announced double delight for its shareholders, which includes an Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed multi-brand footwear retail company Metro Brands has announced double delight for its shareholders, which includes an interim dividend as well as a special dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held a 4.8 per cent stake in the company at the end of December 2024.

Metro Brands interim dividend, special dividend

Metro Brands, in an exchange filing, informed the exchanges that its board has "considered and declared for the FY 2024-25, an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 14.50 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 5 each."

Thus, the total dividend amount stands at Rs 17.50 per share. Notably, the Metro Brands shares are set to trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, March 7, 2025.

Metro Brands dividend record date, payment date

READ: Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 companies to remain in focus today The company has further stated that Friday, March 7, 2025, shall be reckoned as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of Interim and Special Dividend for the FY 2024-25.

The date of payment of the aforesaid Interim and Special Dividend shall be within thirty (30) days from the date of declaration (February 28).

Metro Brands dividend yield

At the current market price, Metro Brands' dividend yield stands at 0.51 per cent.

Metro Brands dividend history

Metro Brands has a strong history of paying dividends to its shareholders. BSE data suggests that the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share and a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share in CY24. In CY23, the company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share to its shareholders.

Metro Brands share price today

Metro Brands' share started Thursday's trading session with gains at Rs 1,150.05 per share, against its previous close of Rs 1,146.85 on the BSE. The company’s shares advanced 1.80 per cent to scale the intra-day high of Rs 1,167.40 per share.

At around 9:20 AM on Thursday, Metro Brands shares were trading at around Rs 1,156.90 per share, up 0.88 per cent from its previous close.

Metro Brands share price history

Historically, Metro Brands shares have shown mixed performance. In the last one year, the company’s shares have yielded a return of nearly 3 per cent. However, in the short term, Metro Brands' share price has dropped nearly 8 per cent in the last one month and nearly 7 per cent in the last six months.

Metro Brands shares scaled their 52-week high of Rs 1,430 per share on August 9, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of Rs 992.65 per share on June 4, 2024, on the BSE.

About Metro Brands

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear & accessories specialty retailers and is among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The company's retail operations are carried out through its stores and distributors, as well as through online channels. The company primarily follows the 'company-owned and company-operated' (COCO) model of retailing through its own Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs).

As of March 6, 2025, the company enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 31,491.34 crore on the BSE. Metro Brands is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.