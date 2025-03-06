Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 4 companies to remain in focus today

READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates today Shares of Bisil Plast, Metro Brands, Pradhin, and SBI Life Insurance Company are set to remain in the spotlight during today, March 6, 2025, trading session on account of the announcements of corporate actions. Notably, data available on the BSE suggests that they will trade ex-date tomorrow, March 7.

Among them, SBI Life Insurance Company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per share. The company has set the record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for the same on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Metro Brands has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share and a special dividend of Rs 14.50 per share for its shareholders. Metro Brands has set the record date on March 7, 2025, for both announcements.

Meanwhile, Bisil Plast shares are expected to remain in focus during today's trade as they will trade ex-date tomorrow for the announcements of a Rights issue. The company has announced the Rights Issue of 48,62,79,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each for an amount aggregating to Rs 48,62,79,000. The company has set the issue price at Re 1 per equity share. According to the exchange filing, the company will offer 9 equity shares for each 1 equity share held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date, with the rights to renounce. It has set Saturday, March 8, 2025, as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to the Rights Issue.

Besides them, Pradhin shares will turn ex-date tomorrow for the announcements of a Bonus issue and subdivision (Stock-split). The company has announced the issue of 2 Bonus Shares for every 1 equity share held by the equity shareholders of the company. Pradhin has also announced a subdivision of 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up. The company has fixed Friday, March 7, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to the stock-split, as well as the bonus issue.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, stock-splits, or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, stock-split, or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, stock-splits, or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.