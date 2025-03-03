Dr. Agarwal's Health Care shares slipped 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 381 per share. The 30-day anchor lock-in period ended today, March 3, 2025.

An anchor lock-in refers to an investor being "locked" into a particular stock or investment due to a psychological or financial bias that makes them reluctant to sell or switch investments.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares were listed on February 4, 2025, on bourses following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock made a debut at Rs 396.9 apiece on the BSE which was a discount of Rs 5.1 or 1.27 per cent against its allotment price of Rs 402.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed flat at Rs 402, the same as the IPO allotment price.

ALSO READ: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing: Shares list flat on NSE, down on BSE The company launched a book-built issue worth Rs 3,027.26 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 74,62,686 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 6,78,42,284 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 apiece. The IPO was available at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share with a lot size of 35 equity shares. The public offering was open for subscription from Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalized on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care provides a range of eye care services, including cataract, refractive, and other surgeries; consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments; as well as the sale of opticals, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical products. According to the CRISIL MI&A Report, Dr Agarwal's Health Care held a market share of approximately 25 per cent of the total eye care service chain market in India during the financial year 2024.