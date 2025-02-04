Business Standard

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing: Shares list flat on NSE, down on BSE

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing: Shares list flat on NSE, down on BSE

Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares listed at Rs 396.90 apiece on the BSE and at Rs 402 apiece on the NSE, against their allotment price of Rs 402

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Dr Agarwal's Health Care's IPO listing: Shares of healthcare services provider Dr Agarwal's Health Care made a negative debut on D-Street on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares listed at Rs 396.90 apiece on the BSE, a discount of Rs 5.10 or 1.27 per cent against its allotment price of Rs 402.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares listed flat at Rs 402, the same as the IPO allotment price.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care's IPO listing was largely in line with grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the company's shares were trading at Rs 398 apiece, a discount of Rs 4 per share or 1 per cent against the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO details
Dr Agarwal's Health Care launched a book-built issue worth Rs 3,027.26 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 74,62,686 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 6,78,42,284 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 apiece.

The IPO was available at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share with a lot size of 35 equity shares. The public offering was open for subscription from Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalized on Monday, February 3, 2025.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care raised Rs 875.51 crore from anchor investors through bidding on January 28, 2025.
 
The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. "Each of the Selling Shareholders shall be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, as applicable," the company stated in its RHP (Red Herring Prospectus).
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care, however, proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the repayment/prepayment (in part or full) of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes, including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.
 
About Dr Agarwal's Health Care
Dr Agarwal's Health Care provides a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract, refractive, and other surgeries; consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments; as well as the sale of opticals, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical products. According to the CRISIL MI&A Report, Dr Agarwal's Health Care held a market share of approximately 25 per cent of the total eye care service chain market in India during the financial year 2024.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

