Dr Reddy's may underperform on growth, margin worries after muted Q1

However, Equirus Securities analysts Bharat Celly and Vinay Jain point out that the company’s underlying US business has remained flat at an annualised run rate of under $1 billion over the past four years despite multiple launches, reflecting sustained pricing pressure and a lack of high-value, complex product introductions. While they estimate $150 million in revenue from arthritis drug abatacept in FY28, delays cannot be ruled out given the product’s complexity and recent US Food and Drug Administration observations at the company’s facility, they add. The brokerage has a target price of ₹1,039.