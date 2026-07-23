Sebi moots MF-only PMS framework, lowers minimum investment to ₹25 lakh

Further, Sebi plans to give portfolio managers greater flexibility to use exchange-traded derivatives by allowing total exposure of up to 1.25 times a client’s AUM, while capping unhedged short positions at 50 per cent of AUM and the total options premium paid and received at 10 per cent of AUM.

Sebi said the comprehensive review of the Portfolio Managers Regulations was undertaken in view of the rapid growth of the industry and changing investor needs. The regulator noted that the PMS industry’s assets under management have increased to ₹42.61 trillion as of May 31, 2026, from ₹18.07 trillion in April 2019, while the number of registered portfolio managers has more than doubled to 515 since the regulations were revamped in 2020.