Home / Markets / News / Dreamfolks locked in 5% lower band as firm discontinues domestic lounges

Dreamfolks locked in 5% lower band as firm discontinues domestic lounges

The southward movement in the stock came after the company announced to discontinue domestic airport lounges for its clients. The company said that impact of the same is material.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dreamfolks shares touched a 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹131 per share on BSE. At 11:57 AM, Drealfolks’ share price was trading 4.97 per cent lower at ₹131 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 82,691.33.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹697.84 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹518.15 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹122.25.

Why did Dreamfolks' shares fall in trade?

The southward movement in the stock came after the company announced discontinuing domestic airport lounges for its  clients. The company said that the impact of the same is material.  “We reiterate that contracts with our clients remain active and the discussions with the clients on alternate customer value propositions are in progress,” the filing read. 
 
It added: The other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual.
 
In August, Dreamfolks had informed that three of its customers, including the country's third-largest lounge operator, Encalm Hospitality, would end their contracts with the airport lounge access provider.
 
Adani Digital and Semolina Kitchens will also terminate their contracts, Dreamfolks said in an exchange filing. The discontinuation of the contracts would have a material impact on Dreamfolks' financial operations, it said, without giving further details.
 
Dreamfolks is an aggregator that connects lounge operators with card networks and passengers, while its troubles began with airport operators looking to directly provide lounge access. 
 
The company in July said it was closing certain programmes for clients Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.
 
Dreamfolks is a global travel and lifestyle services aggregator, dedicated to elevating the airport experience for travellers through a technology platform.  Since the company’s inception in 2013, its has evolved from offering lounge access services to offering a full suite of premium travel and lifestyle services enabled by our comprehensive technology solution.
 
According to its official website, the company commands 90 per cent market share in India's domestic lounge access market for debit and credit card programs. We proudly serve esteemed clients, including major Card Networks, Banks, OTAs, Airlines, and Enterprises.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investec initiates coverage on Belrise Ind, eyes 27% upside; do you own?

HAL, BEL, BDL to gain from India's ₹4 trn defence overhaul: InCred Equities

Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2%; nears 52-week high. What's driving PSBs?

$90-bn DII inflows, Nifty up 0% in 1-yr; Kotak flags weak fundamentals

Piramal Enterprises rises 4% as NCLT approves merger of its subsidiary

Topics :DreamFolks ServicesBuzzing stocksstock market rallyMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story