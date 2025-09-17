Piramal Enterprises rises 4% as NCLT approves merger of its subsidiary

Piramal Enterprises shares rose 3.6 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,185 per share on BSE. At 11:37 AM, Piramal Enterprises’ share price was trading 3.6 per cent higher at ₹1,185 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 82,649.96.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹26,861.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,355.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹849.9.

What led to a rise in Piramal Enterprises’ shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) approved its scheme of amalgamation with Piramal Finance.

“Accordingly, the Scheme of Merger has become effective today, i.e., 16 September 2025 (“Effective Date”) and consequently, the company is merged with Piramal Finance and dissolved without being wound up, in accordance with the Scheme of Merger,” the filing read. ALSO READ: Dreamfolks locked in 5% lower band as firm discontinues domestic lounges On July 8, 2025, Piramal Enterprises filed a Company Petition with NCLT seeking approval for merger of Piramal Enterprises and Piramal Finance. “We wish to inform you that the company and Piramal Finance Limited (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited) has filed a Company Petition in Company Scheme Application No. CA(CAA) 113 OF 2025 with the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (‘Hon’ble NCLT’) on 8th July, 2025 seeking sanction of the Hon’ble NCLT to the Scheme pursuant to the Scheme being approved by the requisite majority of equity shareholders and secured creditors of the Company in their respective meetings held on July 2, 2025,” the filing read.