HAL, BEL, BDL to gain from India's ₹4 trn defence overhaul: InCred Equities

InCred Equities on India’s Defence Sector: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Astra Microwave and Data Patterns are set to emerge as key beneficiaries of India’s ₹4 trillion defence modernisation plan over the next decade, according to a report by InCred Equities dated September 17.

InCred Equities has given HAL and BEL an ‘Add’ rating, with target prices of ₹6,325 and ₹459, respectively. Bharat Dynamics, Astra Microwave, and Data Patterns remain unrated.

The investment, driven by the TPCR-2025 roadmap and the Sudarshan Chakra project, underscores the country’s shift toward electronics, cyber, and subsystem-level capabilities, marking a new phase in the domestic defence industry, analysts said.

Electronics and subsystems take centre stage TPCR-2025 maps 457 defence programmes, more than double the 221 programmes under TPCR-2018. Nearly half (224 programmes) focus on cyber systems, electronics, and electronic warfare (EW), highlighting India’s pivot from traditional platform-centric procurement to networked, software-defined, and electronic capabilities. The plan includes over 60,000 software-defined radios, 7,000–8,000 S-band satellite terminals, dedicated EW suites, and AI-based command-and-control setups for roughly 4,000 users. “Survivability, command-and-control, and lethality will increasingly be determined in the electronics and cyber domains,” the brokerage noted. TPCR-2025 also stressed upon subsystem-level work, with 86.9 per cent of programmes targeting components rather than complete platforms. This opens opportunities for component manufacturers, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and technology start-ups, creating a competitive domestic supply chain instead of concentrating value among a few large integrators.

Heavy investments in air and space defence Analysts at InCred Equities identified a critical need for prioritised investment in air and space defence systems to close operational gaps across India’s two-front security geometry. Layered area-defence solutions, airborne warning and control systems (AWACS), high-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS), and long-endurance UAVs are expected to address radar-horizon blind spots. AESA radar upgrades, hardened distributed sensor-fusion, and automated command-and-control nodes are recommended to improve real-time decision-making and operational resilience. Directed-energy weapons (DEWs) and integrated swarm-defence systems will also be essential to counter the threat of small unmanned aerial swarms and loitering munitions efficiently, reducing rapid depletion of munitions during sustained operations.

Sudarshan Chakra: A ₹4 trillion flagship programme At the centre of this overhaul is the Sudarshan Chakra programme, expected to cost ₹4 trillion by 2035. The project covers layered area-defence systems like QRSAM, KUSHA, and Akash Prime; advanced sensing solutions including Voronezh OTH and Surya VHF radars; space-based sensors and HAPS payloads; directed-energy research; AESA upgrades; and hardened distributed sensor-fusion and command-and-control systems. InCred Equities identifies HAL, BEL, BDL, Astra Microwave, and Data Patterns as primary beneficiaries of TPCR-2025’s electronics-focused push and the Sudarshan Chakra programme. “The future of Indian defence is digital, networked, and electronic. Companies leading in these domains stand to gain significantly,” the brokerage said.