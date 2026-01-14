Groww Q3FY26 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹547 cr, revenue up 25%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited, the parent company of online trading platform Groww, on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), despite a significant increase in revenue.

Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹546.93 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹757.11​ crore during the same quarter last year. The company, however, attributed the drop to a one-time long-term incentive that materialised in Q3FY25. When that is excluded, the company said that its Q3FY26 profit increased 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

On a sequential basis, Groww's profit was up by 16 per cent from ₹471.34 crore in Q2FY26.

The brokerage firm’s revenue rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,216.07 crore in the quarter, from ₹974.54 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 19.4 per cent from ₹1,018.74 crore.