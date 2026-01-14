Shadowfax sets IPO price band at ₹118-124: Check dates, lot size, objective

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Shadowfax Technologies, a logistics solutions provider, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹118 to ₹124 per share. The company is set to launch its maiden public issue on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The ₹1,907 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 80.6 million equity shares with ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 73.2 million equity shares worth up to ₹907.27 crore. Under the OFS, investors Flipkart India, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II, International Finance Corporation, Qualcomm Asia Pacific, Nokia Growth Partners, NewQuest Asia Fund, and Miare Asset will offload a part of its stake.

Established in 2016, Shadowfax Technologies is a logistics solution provider offering e-commerce express parcel delivery and a suite of value-added offerings. It caters to a wide range of enterprise clients including horizontal and non-horizontal e-commerce, quick commerce, food marketplace, and on-demand mobility companies. The company’s nationwide logistics network, as of September 30, 2025, comprised 4,299 touchpoints across first- and last-mile centres and sort centres, covering 14,758 pin codes.

Here are the key details of Shadowfax Technologies IPO:

Shadowfax Technologies IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Shadowfax Technologies IPO will open for public subscription on January 20 and close on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, January 23, 2026. Shadowfax Technologies will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, January 23, 2026.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 120 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,880 to bid for one lot of 120 shares at the upper end price.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹42.34 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding enhancing capacity in terms of network infrastructure, ₹13.86 crore for funding of lease payments for new first mile, last mile, and sort centres. Additionally, ₹8.85 crore for branding, marketing, and communication initiatives. The reminaing funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.