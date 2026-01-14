Ex-date alert! TCS, HCL Tech, 3 others to remain in focus today; details
Tata Consultancy Services, the IT arm of the Tata Group, has announced an interim dividend as well as a special dividend for its shareholders
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Best Agrolife, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, and TAAL Tech are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their corporate announcements. These stocks will go ex-dividend and ex-corporate action on Friday, January 16, 2026.
According to BSE data, TCS, HCL Technologies, Jaro Institute of Technology, and TAAL Tech will go ex-dividend on January 16, 2026. Meanwhile, Best Agrolife will also trade ex-date after announcing the subscription of its equity shares and a bonus issue for shareholders. Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed on January 15, 2026, on account of the Maharashtra civic body elections.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dividend 2026
Tata Consultancy Services, the IT arm of the Tata Group, has announced an interim dividend as well as a special dividend for its shareholders. As per the exchange filing submitted by the company, the TCS board has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, along with a special dividend of ₹46 per share. This brings the total dividend payout to ₹57 per share. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility is set for January 16, 2026.
HCL Technologies dividend 2026
HCL Technologies has also announced an interim dividend for its shareholders. The company has declared a dividend of ₹12 per share and has fixed January 16, 2026, as the record date to determine eligibility.
TAAL Tech dividend 2026
TAAL Tech, in a similar move, has declared an interim dividend of ₹35 per share. The company has set January 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for this dividend.
Jaro Institute of Technology Management dividend 2026
The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has also been fixed as January 16, 2026.
Best Agrolife stock-split, bonus issue
Best Agrolife has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each. Additionally, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, meaning shareholders will receive 1 bonus share for every 2 existing shares. The record date for both the stock split and bonus issue is set for Friday, January 16, 2026.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 8:35 AM IST