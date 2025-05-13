Dynamic Cables hits 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results, dividend call

Dynamic Cables share price today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025: saw strong investors' demand in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, May 13. The company's shares soared 20 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit at ₹610.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange. A combined nearly 1.2 million equity shares of Dynamic Cables estimated to be valued at ₹85 crore exchanged hands on the BSE, NSE before the trading was halted. Dynamic Cables shares saw strong investors' demand in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, May 13. The company's shares soared 20 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit at ₹610.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange. A combined nearly 1.2 million equity shares of Dynamic Cables estimated to be valued at ₹85 crore exchanged hands on the BSE, NSE before the trading was halted.

The northward movement in the company's share price came after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter for 2024-25 (Q4FY25) as well as the dividend rewards for its shareholders.

Dynamic Cables Q4FY25 results

During Q4FY25, Dynamic Cables' consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 71.10 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23.56 crore from ₹13.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations climbed 37.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331.2 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹240.9 crore reported in Q4FY24. The company's total expenses also grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹301.90 crore from ₹223.6 crore.

The company's order book stands at ₹725.6 crore as on March 31, 2025.

Dynamic Cables dividend 2025

The company's board has also recommended final dividend of ₹0.50/- per equity share i.e. 5 per cent per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

"The above dividend (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes), if approved/declared by the shareholders at the ensuing 18th AGM will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the 18th AGM," the company said in a release.

About Dynamic Cables

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, Power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

As of May 13, Dynamic Cables enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹1,776.13 crore on the NSE.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,095 - ₹446.10 per share on the NSE.