Cipla Q4 result: Profit rises 30% to ₹1,222 cr; special dividend declared

Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributed to shareholders of the company) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). In Q4 FY25 the company reported ₹1,222 crore in net profit, compared to ₹939 crore reported during the same period last year.
Cipla's The Company's Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹13 per share for FY25. They have also recommended a special dividend of ₹3 per share to celebrate the Company’s 90th anniversary. This brings the total proposed dividend to ₹16 per share (each share has a face value of ₹2). If shareholders approve it, the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the Annual General Meeting.
Shares of Cipla rose 0.45 per cent to ₹1,518.80 on BSE following the release of its quarterly results.