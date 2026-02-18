E2E Networks shares zoom 20% post partnership with Nvidia

E2E Networks shares saw a strong buying interest with the counter rallying 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit in intraday trade today. The buying was buoyed on news of its collaboration with the global chip giant Nvidia Corporation.

E2E Networks shares opened marginally higher at ₹2,560 versus the previous close of ₹2,556.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter then went on to hit the day's upper price band of ₹3,068.20, up 20 per cent.

Trading in the stock was halted at the circuit briefly before it pared the gains to trade at Rs 2,998, up 17 per cent, around 1 PM with 1.3 million equities changing hands.